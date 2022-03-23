Jasprit Bumrah has this 'cute' request for his wife Sanjana Ganesan - Check out

The spearhead of the Indian pace bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah recently made an adorable tweet from his account for his wife Sanjana Ganesan which said, "Come back soon please, the inside jokes miss our laugh".

Come back soon please, the inside jokes miss our laughs. pic.twitter.com/YHw0D17qP9 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 22, 2022

The couple isn't together for the last couple of months as they are on their professional duties. The duo tied the knot last year in a private ceremony in Goa which was attended by just 20 people. He had taken a break from the England tour for the wedding and they recently celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary. The couple is very much active on social media sites and they regularly post pictures and videos with each other which are liked and viewed by their fans in big numbers.

Sanjana Ganesan started her career as a 'sports presenter' with Star Sports and hosted a TV show called 'Match Point'. She was also part of the ICC CWC 2019 hosting team from India's side. Sanjana Ganesan is currently in New Zealand as she is part of the broadcaster crew of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah will be seen again in MI's jersey where he will be leading the team's pace attack. He was retained by MI ahead of the IPL auctions and will play his first matcDNSh of the season against Delhi Capitals on 27th March.