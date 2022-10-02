Search icon
Jasprit Bumrah has stress reaction, can recover in four to six weeks: Reports

Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday was ruled out of the injury. Now it has been learned that he had a stress reaction and not a stress fracture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah’s injury has caused concern not just to the Indian national team, but also to cricket fans all around the world. When there had been reports of the star pacer being ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on the matter and said that Bumrah has been under observation and has not been ruled out.

PTI had reported that the fast bowler will be out of action for four to six months due to a stress fracture. However, new details have revealed that it is not a stress fracture, it is a stress reaction.

“Scans by the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy (in Bangalore) have revealed that it’s not a stress fracture, but a stress reaction which is one step less than a stress fracture. It takes 4-6 months to recover from a stress fracture, but normally only about 4-6 weeks to recover from a stress reaction,” a source close to BCCI said.

Earlier Bumrah was ruled out from the ongoing T20 series against South Africa on Thursday due to a stress fracture. This also meant that Bumrah, who was considered the pace spearhead of Team India, was also out entirely from the all-important T20 World Cup.

However, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly refuted that claim, asking fans not to count Bumrah out yet. With Team India now traveling to Perth, it must be noted here that they will play their first game not before October 23 which means they still have more than a fortnight to take a call on Bumrah’s status.

The Indian T20I team will fly to Australia on October 5, after finishing their series against South Africa, but there has not been any confirmation of Bumrah’s schedule. However, Bumrah can still be included in the squad as per tournament regulations and the deadline for doing so is October 15.

