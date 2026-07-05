Jasprit Bumrah eyes ODI comeback after three years, trains with red-ball ahead of England series

Jasprit Bumrah is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to return to ODI cricket after a three-year absence. The India pace spearhead was seen training with the red ball ahead of the England series, signalling his determination to make a strong comeback in the 50-over format.

Jasprit Bumrah is back in the nets, pushing himself hard for India’s upcoming ODI series against England. After being rested for the T20Is against Ireland and England, and last turning out for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, Bumrah looks determined to make his mark in 50-over cricket once again.

It’s been a long break for him—his last ODI was the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where India fell short against Australia. Now, after nearly three years away from ODIs, Bumrah seems hungry for a strong comeback.

He recently posted some photos on Instagram, showing him training with the red ball. Just a simple bat and ball emoji as the caption. The pictures quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans excited to see him back in action.

Bumrah’s aiming to bounce back after a tough IPL 2026, where he managed only four wickets in 13 matches and struggled with his economy rate. Still, his form earlier in the year was brilliant; he led India’s bowling in the T20 World Cup, finishing as joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Earlier, Bumrah also shared training moments with Gujarat’s Chintan Gaja, and on 23 June, he uploaded videos of himself working hard in the nets—clear signs that he’s ready to regain top form for the busy season ahead.

Looking forward, Bumrah will also feature in the Asian Games 2026, which will use the T20 format. His next red-ball challenge comes soon, with two Tests against Sri Lanka confirmed as part of India’s ICC World Test Championship campaign (2025–27).

On another front, Virat Kohli’s training return has grabbed attention online. A video showed him arriving at the ground and greeting Sanjay Bangar. After missing the ODIs against Afghanistan with a hamstring injury, Kohli is eager to get back in India colours. The BCCI named him in the ODI squad for England, pending fitness clearance. Reports now confirm he got the all-clear before the series, which kicks off 14 July.

Virat Kohli Snapped With Sanjay Bangar. pic.twitter.com/huW0MNKDjc — virat_kohli_18_club (@KohliSensation) July 1, 2026

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