Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah explains viral celebration inspired by Marcus Rashford in World Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah's inspired celebration: A nod to Marcus Rashford in World Cup 2023

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has finally shed light on the inspiration behind his memorable wicket celebration during the Afghanistan game in the 2023 World Cup. After dismissing Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Bumrah paid homage to Marcus Rashford with a celebratory gesture that quickly took the internet by storm.

Speaking after being awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance against Pakistan, Bumrah disclosed to the ICC that his Rashford-inspired celebration was spontaneous. "I had no intentions of making it viral or spreading it everywhere," Bumrah explained. "It just came to my mind. I'd seen Rashford do it as well and thought it was cool. There's no particular big backstory behind it. In the end, I decided to do it," he added.

Bumrah's wondrous performance against Pakistan earned him the Player of the Match award, with figures of 7-1-19-2. Usually, I'm too tired to celebrate, but that was one occasion where I did celebrate." he revealed. India convincingly defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad, securing their third consecutive victory in the tournament. Bumrah emphasized that the team's current focus was on recovery as they prepared for their upcoming match against Bangladesh.

"We're not thinking about the momentum. The team is currently prioritizing recovery." Bumrah stated. "We've played three games back-to-back, and the results have been in our favor due to our solid preparation," he further explained.

The Indian team appeared relaxed and in high spirits after the game, both on the field and in the dressing room. Bumrah highlighted the positive team atmosphere, saying. "The team vibe is good. People are pretty relaxed. They're looking to execute, they're looking to have fun with each other. It's a good place to be right now."

