Jasprit Bumrah drops to third in ICC Test rankings; Ravindra Jadeja retains No. 1 all-rounder spot

Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to third in the latest ICC Test bowlers’ rankings while two Indian batters remain among the top 10. Ravindra Jadeja continues to hold the No. 1 spot among Test all-rounders, keeping India strongly represented across the latest rankings.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has dropped to third place in the most recent ICC Test bowling rankings. Last month, Australia's Mitchell Starc overtook Bumrah to seize the number one position and currently holds the top spot with 872 rating points.

New Zealand's Matt Henry follows in second with 861 points, while Bumrah sits in third with 853 points. In the current Test batting rankings, Rishabh Pant is positioned seventh, and Shubman Gill is in ninth.

Ollie Robinson makes his way into the top-5

England's Ollie Robinson has surged up 6 places to secure a position in the top-5. After claiming 8 wickets in the Lord's Test against Pakistan, he earned his second consecutive Player of the Match award.

Following this impressive display, Robinson has ascended to fifth place with 831 rating points, marking his return to the top-5 for the first time since July 2023.

Fast bowlers fall outside the top-10

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando has advanced 4 spots to reach 11th place after taking 4 wickets against India in the Colombo Test. England's Josh Tongue has also moved up 4 places to joint 13th, while Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas has made a significant leap of 10 spots to joint 15th position.

Brook leads in Test batting

England's Harry Brook continues to hold the number one spot in the Test batting rankings. Australia's Steve Smith is in second place, followed by Joe Root in third. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis has entered the top 10 after climbing 2 spots.

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel has made a remarkable rise of 15 places to 18th, Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha has jumped 29 places to 25th, and India's Devdutt Padikkal has improved by 5 places to 54th.

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