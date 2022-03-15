'You make me happier, kinder, funnier': Jasprit Bumrah's cute post for Sanjana Ganesan will melt your heart

On this day in 2021, team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with television presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Today, the couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary, and to mark the occasion, both Bumrah and Sanjana posted a heartfelt note for each other.

On 15th March last year, Sanjana and Jasprit got married to each other in a private affair in Goa, in presence of their friends and family.

While the couple isn't together on their special day, owing to Bumrah's Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments, both of them took to Instagram to share a beautiful short video from their wedding.

The couple even wrote heartfelt captions for each other.

Talking about the team India pacer first, Bumrah wrote, "Life is better when we’re together. There’s no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other’s lives. One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you."

Sanjana meanwhile who is part of the broadcast crew of the ICC T20I Women's World Cup in New Zealand wrote, "It’s been one year since we promised to build & nurture a life together, one year since we celebrated our love with our family & closest friends, and one year of being happier than I ever thought I could be. Happy anniversary, I can’t wait to celebrate with cake for me & kisses for you. I love & miss you."

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the West Indies series but he returned to team India for the tour of Sri Lanka and played a big part as the Men in Blue whitewashed their neighbours in both T20I and Test formats.

The 28-year-old picked up a five-wicket haul in Bengaluru in the second Test, after which he flew straight to Mumbai, to join up with the rest of his Mumbai Indians teammates.

Bumrah and Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2022 campaign at home against Delhi Capitals on March 27.