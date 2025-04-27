Jasprit Bumrah made history during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Jasprit Bumrah made history during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) showdown between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27, by breaking several long-standing records.

Bumrah was called into action by captain Hardik Pandya in the third over, and he wasted no time making his mark as the five-time champions looked to defend a hefty total of 216. He struck early, sending the in-form Aiden Markram (9) back to the pavilion in his first over, as the LSG opener misplayed a delivery that was caught by Naman Dhir at deep backward square.

With that wicket, Bumrah not only made a significant impact but also surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker for MI in IPL history, now boasting 171 wickets for the franchise. Malinga had held this record since the 2011 season, with Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo also having held the title before him.

Additionally, Bumrah set a new record for the most wickets taken by a pacer in IPL history while playing for a single team. Malinga previously held this record, with Dwayne Bravo and Bhuvneshwar Kumar trailing closely behind. The only player with more wickets for a single team in the IPL is Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine, who has 190.

As a result, Bumrah became the first player to take over 170 wickets for the Mumbai Indians and the only fast bowler to achieve this milestone for a single franchise. At 31 years old, he now ranks as the third-highest wicket-taker among pacers in IPL history, following Bhuvneshwar (190) and Dwayne Bravo (183).

Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 with MI and has been a loyal member of the team ever since. He was re-signed for Rs. 1.2 crore and retained ahead of the 2018, 2022, and 2025 Mega Auctions. This year, he is the highest-paid player in the MI squad, earning a whopping Rs. 18 crore.

The Indian pace bowling legend is one of the few players, alongside Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma, to have been part of all five title-winning squads for MI. Against LSG, Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills with a stunning spell of 4-22 as MI registered a massive 54-run victory.

