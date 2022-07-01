Jasprit Bumrah corrects Mark Butcher after 'fast bowler has never captained India' remark, video viral

Jasprit Bumrah corrects Mark Butcher after 'fast bowler has never captained India' remark

Jasprit Bumrah who is leading India for the first time as captain in the rescheduled fifth Test against England had an eventful first bite at the cherry as he attended his first-ever toss. Bumrah got into a slight debate with former England opener Mark Butcher who also served as the match presenter during the toss.

While England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss in Edgbaston and chose to bowl first, after a brief chat with the English captain, Butcher called over Bumrah and congratulated him for captaining India for the first time.

He also stated that Bumrah is the very fast bowler to lead India, after which Bumrah briefly interrupted Butcher and said that Kapil Dev had done so before. However, the English quickly countered by adding that he was an all-rounder.

After which Bumrah seemed to agree with Butcher, however, their debate of sorts has now gone viral all over social media.

"Congratulations! Not often do we have fast bowlers as captains but fast bowlers as captain of India has never happened before," stated Butcher at toss, after which Bumrah replied, "Well, it has happened before, Kapil Dev was the captain."

The Englishman then replied, "All-rounder," after which Bumrah said, "Alright, all-rounder if you say so."

Both Bumrah and Butcher couldn't be faulted as Kapil Dev is still hailed as one of India's best all-rounders till date, who led the Men in Blue to the 1983 World Cup, but he was also a fast bowler by trade.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, James Anderson dominated the proceedings in the first session as he dismissed both Indian openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara relatively early.

Not long after, India's inning was brought to an abrupt halt as rain interrupted the play when the Men in Blue were at the score of 53/2.