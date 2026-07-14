Jasprit Bumrah breaks Ravindra Jadeja's long-standing record during 1st ODI against England

In the comeback ODI game, Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Ravindra Jadeja for a major record after he dismissed English captain Harry Brook. Know more about it.

Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's premium pacer, made his return to the 50-over format with the first ODI match against England on Tuesday, July 14. This is his first match since the ODI World Cup 2023 Final against Australia, finally breaking the hiatus of 968 days. With this comeback, he also etched his name in history books after he dismissed English captain Harry Brook and became the Indian bowler with the most wickets on English soil in the ODIs. He was previously tied with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at 30 wickets. This was also Bumrah's 150th dismissal in the format as he joins the elite list of Indian bowlers who have breached the 150-wicket mark in ODIs.

Indians with most ODI wickets on English soil

Jasprit Bumrah - 31

Ravindra Jadeja - 30

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 28

Madan Lal - 27

Mohammed Shami - 26

Jasprit Bumrah also became the third-fastest Indian to breach the 150-wicket mark in the format. He took 4,605 balls to take his 150th wicket and is only behind Shami and spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Fastest to 150 ODI wickets for India (by balls bowled)

Mohammed Shami - 4,070 balls

Kuldeep Yadav - 4,513 balls

Jasprit Bumrah - 4,605 balls

Ajit Agarkar - 5,027 balls

Irfan Pathan - 5,131 balls.

Deets about the IND vs ENG 1st ODI game

In the 1st ODI game of the 3-match series, England won the Toss and elected to bat first against the visitors at the iconic Edgbaston. Batting first, the home side was off to a good start with no wickets conceded till the 12th over. However, Gurnoor Brar struck in the 13th over and dismissed both openers, Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett, putting England on the back foot. On the first ball of the next over, Bumrah removed Brook, further denting England's innings.

Wickets kept falling for the home side as England posted 117/6 by 25 overs with Joe Root and Liam Dawson at the crease.