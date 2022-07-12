Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami wreak havoc on the English batting lineup with five quick wickets - Watch

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Things went according to plans for the Indian team as both the Indian opening fast bowlers made the ball talk and were able to move the ball in both ways.

Mohammed Shami bowled the first over for the Indian team and gave away 6 runs in the opening over of the game but what followed in the 2nd over which was delivered by the case Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was an absolutely bowling masterclass.

The English opening batsman Jason Roy had no answer to Jasprit Bumrah's deliveries and perished in the 4th delivery of the 2nd over with a peach of a delivery.

Joe Root came into the bat in the 1st down but his stay at the crease wasn't long and he perished in his 2nd delivery to Jasprit Bumrah on a duck as he was surprised by the sudden bounce that pitch offered to the Indian fast bowler.

England's World Cup final hero, Ben Stokes was the next to lose his wicket as he was caught out by an absolute stunner by the Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Watch the outstanding catch by Rishabh Pant to dismiss Ben Stokes below. Mohammed Shami took the wicket of Ben Stokes.

Mohammed Shami produced an excellent delivery and Rishabh Pant claimed a brilliant catch to dismiss Ben Stokes.#ENGvIND



Jonny Bairstow, who recently scored centuries in both the innings of the rescheduled Test match against India tried to hold onto innings and stitch a partnership with England's skipper Jos Buttler but Jasprit Bumrah, who was bowling fire in his opening spell took his 3rd wicket of this game and dismissed the in-form Jonny Bairstow for 7 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah didn't stop there, his next victim was Liam Livingstone who had a fantastic series for England against the Netherlands but he looked scratchy from the ball 1 and he was dismissed for a duck by a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah after facing 8 deliveries.

As we type, England is struggling on 26-5 at the end of 8 overs with Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali trying to stitch a partnership and take England to a respectable total