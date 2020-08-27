Jason Roy ruled out of England vs Pakistan T20I series due to injury, pulls out of IPL 2020 as well

After suffering left side strain, England's top-order batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the T20 series against Pakistan starting on Friday.

The 30-year-old Roy suffered the injury this week while preparing for the opener at Old Trafford.

"He will remain with the England set-up and will commence his rehabilitation programme looking ahead to the Australia white-ball series, which starts next month at The Ageas Bowl," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

All three T20 matches against Pakistan are at Old Trafford with the others being on Sunday and Tuesday. England will later host Australia in a T20 next Friday.

Not just the T20I series, Roy has reportedly even pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. According to ESPNCricinfo, another Roy is not fit to be the part of the cash-rich league.

Roy will be replaced by Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Daniel Sams in Delhi Capitals’ (DC) squad. Sams will be the second fast bowler which the Delhi team has hired after the auction. Earlier they had brought in Anrich Nortje in place of Chris Woakes.

(Inputs from Reuters)