Pakistan is set to compete against South Africa in a two-match Test series, commencing with the Boxing Day Test at Centurion on December 26.

Jason Gillespie's continued involvement with the Pakistan team is now uncertain, as reports indicate that the Test head coach has declined to accompany the team for their upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Currently, Pakistan is in South Africa for a series encompassing all formats of the game. The team is scheduled to play T20Is first, followed by three ODIs. The highlight of the tour is a two-match Test series, for which Gillespie was expected to travel. However, according to a report on Cricbuzz, the former Australian cricketer has opted out of joining the team for the Test matches.

It has been suggested that Gillespie has submitted his resignation, citing dissatisfaction with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in recent times. The decision not to renew the contract of Test assistant coach Tim Nielsen by the PCB seems to have been a point of contention. Additionally, a report on ESPNCricinfo revealed that Gillespie was not consulted prior to the decision regarding Nielsen's contract.

Gillespie's removal from the Pakistan selection panel in October had already been a source of public disagreement. "I am not a selector, I am a match-day strategist and as head coach, I am all about the players. My focus is on the players and all that, let selectors do their jobs. We just go out there and play the best possible cricket we can play," Gillespie had said.

Nielsen had established a strong rapport with the players, which ultimately caused Gillispie to become dissatisfied. This connection was publicly acknowledged by Gillispie on multiple occasions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet decided on a potential replacement for assistant Test coach Nielsen. However, the PCB administration is considering replacing overseas coaches with local ones.

Pakistan is set to compete against South Africa in a two-match Test series, commencing with the Boxing Day Test at Centurion on December 26. The teams will then meet again for the New Year's Test at Cape Town on January 3.

This series holds significant importance for the Proteas, who are vying for a spot in the World Test Championship final. A single victory in either of the two matches would secure their place in the finale.

Also read| SA vs PAK: South Africa announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan, star pacer ruled out