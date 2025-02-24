A video of British singer Jasmin Walia is all over social media wherein she is seen showing her support to Team India and her rumoured boyfriend Hardik Pandya. Team India played ODI against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

A video of Jasmin Walia, a British singer and television personality, is all over social media wherein she is seen extending support to Hardik Pandya and Team India as she blew kisses to the player during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match. An X user named Instinct shared the video of Jasmin watching the game at the Dubai International Stadium. In the viral video, Jasmin is seen blowing kisses and waving at the camera.

Check it out

Soon after the video went viral online, netizens were quick enough on her superb looks. One user wrote, ''Damn, Hardik your girlfriend is so pretty.'' ''Hardik Pandya's well-wisher and supporter Jasmin Walia in the match,'' wrote another.

Hardik-Jasmin's dating rumours

The dating rumours of Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia began in August last year when some Reddit users saw similarities in pictures shared by these celebs on social media. These pictures became viral a few days after Hardik and Natasha announced their divorce on social media.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

She is a British singer and TV personality, who has lent her voice to several Hindi, English and Punjabi songs. She rose to fame for her peppy number 'Bom Diggy' with Zack Knight, which was a huge hit among the young. The song featured Kartik Aaryan from the film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In 2014, Jasmin auditioned for The X Factor but was rejected by all four judges.

She also became the first British Indian female singer to be featured on the iconic Times Square Billboard for her song titled 'Want Some'.