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Japan vs India: Shreyas Iyer-led Men in Blue escape with thrilling 2-run win

India and Japan’s historic first-ever men’s international cricket match turned into a thrilling five-over contest, with Team India surviving a late fightback to clinch a narrow two-run victory.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Japan vs India: Shreyas Iyer-led Men in Blue escape with thrilling 2-run win
India beat Japan by 2 runs in a 5-over thriller. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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Japan vs India one-off T20I: The historic first-ever match between India and Japan was won by the Men in Blue by just two runs, after the T20I match was reduced to just five over due to heavy rain in Sino. The hosts restricted India to just 32 runs in 30 balls, but India’s bowlers held their nerve to stop Japan at 30/3 and seal a thrilling two-run victory. Know in detail what happened in the historic match at Sino International Cricket Ground.

Toss

Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bat first in the historic match against Japan.

First Innings 

Since the match was reduced to just five overs, every ball was important as more responsibility fell on the batters to score quickly and make the most of every delivery. But the World Champions lost Abhishek Sharma on a Duck on the last ball of the first over. The situation remained the same for the Men in Blue throughout the 30-ball game as India kept losing wickets and managed to post just 32 runs in five overs.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-par total, Japan also faced all five overs of spinners because of the turning track. Axar Patel leaked just two runs in the opening over while Washington Sundar rew the first blood in the second one. After three overs, Japan were 18/2 and needed just 15 runs off 12 balls to create history. However, resilient bowling from Axar and Washington in the last two overs restricted Japan to 30/3 after 5 overs. India won the game by 2 runs.

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