Japan vs India: Shreyas Iyer-led Men in Blue escape with thrilling 2-run win

CRICKET
India and Japan’s historic first-ever men’s international cricket match turned into a thrilling five-over contest, with Team India surviving a late fightback to clinch a narrow two-run victory.
Japan vs India one-off T20I: The historic first-ever match between India and Japan was won by the Men in Blue by just two runs, after the T20I match was reduced to just five over due to heavy rain in Sino. The hosts restricted India to just 32 runs in 30 balls, but India’s bowlers held their nerve to stop Japan at 30/3 and seal a thrilling two-run victory. Know in detail what happened in the historic match at Sino International Cricket Ground.
Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and elected to bat first in the historic match against Japan.