Japan vs India: Shreyas Iyer-led Men in Blue escape with thrilling 2-run win

Since the match was reduced to just five overs, every ball was important as more responsibility fell on the batters to score quickly and make the most of every delivery. But the World Champions lost Abhishek Sharma on a Duck on the last ball of the first over. The situation remained the same for the Men in Blue throughout the 30-ball game as India kept losing wickets and managed to post just 32 runs in five overs.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-par total, Japan also faced all five overs of spinners because of the turning track. Axar Patel leaked just two runs in the opening over while Washington Sundar rew the first blood in the second one. After three overs, Japan were 18/2 and needed just 15 runs off 12 balls to create history. However, resilient bowling from Axar and Washington in the last two overs restricted Japan to 30/3 after 5 overs. India won the game by 2 runs.