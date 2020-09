Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JAM vs DHA in Jharkhand T20 League 2020

Dream11 Prediction – Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos

JAM vs DHA Jharkhand T20 League 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos match today, September 28 at 9:30 PM at JSCA stadium in Ranchi

Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11

Wicketkeeper: N Siddiqui

Batsmen: S Setu, R Khan, V Kumar

Allrounders: A Singh Surwar, V Singh, S Raj

Bowlers: J Prakash Yadav, V Kumar, A Yadav, J Singh

JAM vs DHA Probable Playing 11

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Vivek Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Pappu Singh, Rahul Prasad, Ashish Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Rishu Chauhan, Sankat Tripathi.

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Vishal Singh, Vijay Jena, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Kumar Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar.

JAM vs DHA SQUADS

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Mithun Kumar, Shreshth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Pappu Singh, Aryan Hooda, Rahil Khan, Himanshu Dwivedi, Rishu Chauhan, Vivek Kumar, Atul Singh Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Md Nasim, Sankat Tripathi, Robin Mondal, Sushant Verma and Ashish Kumar.

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kumar Ankit, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Shubham Singh Sr, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Choudhary and Abhishek Yadav.