Jammu and Kashmir end 67-year Ranji Trophy drought, stun Mohammed Shami’s Bengal

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by ending their 67-year Ranji Trophy drought with a stunning victory over Mohammed Shami-led Bengal. The landmark win marks a defining moment for J&K cricket, showcasing grit, discipline and a fearless performance on the big stage.

Indian domestic cricket saw Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) make history by defeating Bengal on Wednesday. This victory propelled them into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. The remarkable win, achieved on the final day at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, marks the culmination of a decade-long journey from being considered underdogs. With this achievement, J&K has become the first team from the Himalayan region to reach the final of India's premier first-class tournament.

Sudip Kumar Gharami's composed 146 runs helped Bengal post 328 in their first innings after J&K opted to bowl first. J&K responded with a commendable score of 302, falling short of the lead by just 26 runs. Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was the standout performer in the first innings, claiming impressive figures of 8/90 and dismantling the J&K batting order.

However, the second innings saw a dramatic turnaround. Bengal crumbled to just 99 runs due to an unforeseen batting collapse triggered by the J&K pace attack. Sunil Kumar (4/27) and Auqib Nabi (4/36) spearheaded the bowling effort, setting J&K a target of 126 runs to chase down.

On Day 4, facing a challenging target of 126 runs, J&K exhibited remarkable composure. The middle order steadied the innings despite early setbacks that left them at 12/2. Vanshaj Sharma played a pivotal role in the chase with a solid 43* off 84 balls, while skipper Paras Dogra and Shubham Pundir ensured there were no further hiccups. The dugout erupted in wild celebrations as J&K crossed the finish line with six wickets in hand.

The journey to the final has not been straightforward for J&K. They have showcased an aggressive and fearless style of cricket throughout the season. The middle order has been instrumental in their success, consistently rescuing the team from precarious situations. A key talking point this season has been the fast-bowling trio of Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, and Auqib Nabi, who have consistently extracted movement from pitches that typically offer little assistance.

The team's triumphs against experienced powerhouses like Mumbai and Karnataka in earlier rounds instilled the confidence they required to overpower a Bengal squad brimming with talent. This achievement is being celebrated as a revival for a region that has faced numerous challenges regarding cricket infrastructure over the years. The final clash for the prestigious Ranji Trophy will now see J&K face off against the winner of the second semi-final.

Their systematic dismantling of Bengal suggests they are not merely a narrative; they are a formidable force ready to assert themselves as the leading team in Indian cricket, even as they enter the final as the emotional favorites.

