Jammu and Kashmir create history, beat Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by defeating heavyweights Karnataka to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title. The landmark victory marks a red-letter day for cricket in the region, showcasing J&K’s rise in domestic cricket with a commanding, title-winning performance.

February 28 will go down as a landmark date in Jammu and Kashmir cricket history. After decades of competing in the Ranji Trophy since their debut in the 1959-60 season, J&K have clinched India’s premier domestic cricket title for the first time. Under the leadership of Paras Dogra, J&K overcame a star-studded Karnataka side to secure the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubballi. While the final officially extended into the fifth day, the decisive blow came early on Day 4, when Auqib Nabi’s five-wicket haul handed J&K a commanding 291-run first-innings advantage. From the outset, Karnataka struggled to gain any foothold, with J&K dominating every session.

Pre-match expectations heavily favored Karnataka, whose squad featured prominent names such as KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Karun Nair. However, J&K showed that cricket’s uncertainties extend well beyond reputations on paper.

Taking full advantage after winning a critical toss, Dogra chose to bat first on a surface expected to deteriorate as the match progressed. J&K’s batters capitalized brilliantly, amassing a formidable 584 in their first innings. The Karnataka bowling unit toiled for nearly seven sessions as J&K built their total, with Shubham Pundir leading the way with a composed 121. Valuable contributions came from Dogra (70), Yawer Hassan (88), Abdul Samad (61), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70), and Sahil Lotra (72).

Tensions flared during the innings, culminating in an incident where Dogra headbutted substitute fielder KV Avneesh—a moment he later attributed to the intensity of competition, though it resulted in a fine of half his match fee.

With ball in hand, J&K looked to their pace spearhead, Auqib Nabi, who continued his outstanding season. Nabi dismissed Rahul for 13 before striking twice in succession to remove Nair and Smaran Ravichandran, reducing Karnataka to 57 for 4. Mayank Agarwal offered resistance with a determined 160, but Karnataka could only muster a total just past 280. Nabi finished with his seventh five-wicket haul of the season, reaching the rare milestone of 60 wickets—a significant achievement for a Ranji fast bowler.

J&K’s second innings saw early breakthroughs from Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak, but Qamran Iqbal, Samad, and Lotra stabilized the innings. On the final day, Hassan and Lotra both notched centuries, effectively sealing the contest. With Karnataka’s frontline bowlers out of the attack, even Rahul, Nair, and Agarwal turned to bowling in a bid to break the partnership.

Recognizing the inevitability of the result, officials called off the match with J&K declaring at 341 for 4 in their second innings. Dogra lifted the Ranji Trophy, marking a moment of immense pride for the team and their supporters. Both teams exchanged handshakes, acknowledging J&K’s historic accomplishment.

J&K’s remarkable campaign featured just a single early defeat to Mumbai, after which they eliminated Madhya Pradesh and Bengal in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively, before completing their fairytale run with victory over Karnataka in the final.

Also read| Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav assure Abhishek Sharma he won't be dropped even after 'another zero'