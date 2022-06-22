Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Jamie and Craig Overton in line to become the first identical twins to play Test cricket for England

The duo could play if England decides to rest James Anderson and Matthew Potts in the third Test match against New Zealand.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

England already has an unassailable 2-0 lead over New Zealand in the three-Test series as both sides prepare to face off in the third and final Test at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday. The hosts have a scare in the form of skipper Ben Stokes, who is recovering from an illness. If he misses out, it could open the doors for Jamie Overton, the identical twin of Craig Overton.

READ: BBL 12 to come up with IPL style drafting system to introduce overseas players

Notably, if Jamie does make his debut on Thursday, the brotherly duo would become the first identical twin to ever play for the Three Lions. While both are of the same age, Jamie was the first to get the U-19 call-up, whereas Craig made his international debut before the former.

Jamie Overton's selection comes after he took 21 wickets for Surrey, the County Championship division one leader, this season.

The 28-year-old, who has been hampered by injuries during his career, was called into the England one-day squad in 2013 but has not played international cricket.

The Overtons faced each other in a County Championship match between Somerset and Surrey this week, with Craig suffering a concussion after Jamie hit him with a bouncer.

READ: 'I would have stopped Rishabh Pant from becoming captain': Former cricketer Madan Lal

England are otherwise unchanged, having defeated the Black Caps by five wickets at Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

The career of the twin brothers began identically, as both signed up for Somerset in 2012. While Craig continues to play for the side, Jamie quit in 2020 to join Surrey in 2021. The former made his Test debut in 2017 during The Ashes. He has scored 182 runs in 14 innings at an average of 15.16, while his best knock happens to be an unbeaten 41. With the ball, he has scalped 21 wickets in 13 innings at 36.19, with his best match figures of 6/61.

Ben Stokes' England has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series against New Zealand after winning the second Test at Trent Bridge by five wickets on Tuesday.

 

 

