Anderson previously attempted to enter the IPL auctions in 2011 and 2012, only to go unsold on both occasions.

James Anderson, a seasoned right-arm pacer, has set his sights on securing his first IPL contract as he eagerly awaits the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Despite not having played a T20 match since 2014, Anderson's name is expected to be among those shortlisted for the prestigious two-day event. It is worth noting that Anderson previously attempted to enter the IPL auctions in 2011 and 2012, only to go unsold on both occasions.

Following his unsuccessful attempts to attract the attention of IPL franchises, the English cricket legend chose to refrain from participating in the auctions for over a decade. However, with his retirement from international cricket in July 2024, Anderson has decided to throw his hat in the ring once more, setting his base price at Rs 1.25 crore in hopes of securing his debut IPL contract at the age of 43.

In the lead-up to the IPL 2025 mega-auction, former cricketer Michael Vaughan boldly predicted that Anderson would be signed by the Chennai Super Kings. Vaughan shared his prediction on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, expressing his belief in Anderson's potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season.

"You mention James Anderson, I wouldn't be surprised if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai Super Kings. You heard it here first. They are a team that like someone who can swing it in the first few overs. They had a swinger, be it Shardul Thakur. It would not surprise me if Jimmy Anderson ends up at Chennai," said Vaughan.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a history of signing experienced players during auctions, and the potential addition of Anderson to their roster is generating significant interest. If Anderson secures an IPL contract and makes his debut in 2025, he will break the record for the oldest debutant in the tournament's history.

Currently, the record is held by Pravin Tambe, who made his IPL debut at the age of 41 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. Tambe's IPL debut preceded his entry into domestic cricket.

The IPL 2025 mega-auction is set to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, marking the second time the event will be held outside of India. The previous mini-auction for IPL 2024 was conducted in Dubai in December 2023.

Also read| 'Rohit Sharma sacked'?: Australian media's poster for Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring Virat Kohli causes stir online