ENG vs IND: James Anderson goes wicketless, Shami-Bumrah stitch century as India declare with 271 runs lead

Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls Mahesh Bhatt’s low phase, talks about Soni Razdan’s struggles: ‘He barely had any money…’

1st marriage anniversary: IAS Athar Aamir's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares unseen pics from their wedding; see here

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to succeed in life

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt recalls Mahesh Bhatt’s low phase, talks about Soni Razdan’s struggles: ‘He barely had any money…’

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Health benefits of eating Sabudana

10 legendary lost cities of India

10 Bollywood movies set in Mughal era

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Alia Bhatt recalls Mahesh Bhatt’s low phase, talks about Soni Razdan’s struggles: ‘He barely had any money…’

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs IND: James Anderson goes wicketless, Shami-Bumrah stitch century as India declare with 271 runs lead

Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers, and thunderous applause from the Lord's pavilion, both Indian pacers completed their 50 runs partnership.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2021, 06:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just played three balls post-lunch and India declared. With a lead of 271 runs, Indian skipper Virat Kohli asked Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to come back to the dressing room. The target set for England was 272 in around 60-odd overs. And if bad light comes into play, the number of overs will reduce.

This is also the first time in ten innings that James Anderson has gone wicketless against India at Lord's. Only once he had bowled more overs without a wicket at this venue - 26 overs vs Australia in 2015.

With Rishabh Pant back in the pavilion early, it looked like the start of the end for India on the final morning of the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday.

But what followed was nothing short of a miracle as Mohammed Shami registered the second fifty of his Test career and Jasprit Bumrah hit an unbeaten 30 as India walked back for the lunch break with the game evenly balanced.

At lunch, India's score read 286/8 after 108 overs in the second innings, leading the hosts by 259 runs. Shami (56* off 67) and Bumrah (34* off 58) frustrated the English bowling attack throughout the opening session of the final day as they added a sensational 77 off 111 balls and gave India the upper hand in the Test going into the final two sessions.

Resuming the final day on 181/6, India was handed a huge blow after Pant was sent packing by Ollie Robinson as he poked at the ball and edged it to Jos Buttler. He departed for 22 off 46 balls.

Ishant Sharma who played some brilliant shots walked to the pavilion after scoring 16. Robinson was the man for hosts again as he trapped Ishant LBW.

After that, it was all about the Indian tail as Bumrah and Shami kept the English bowlers at bay. Even the short-ball tactic didn't work for the hosts as Bumrah and Shami were both ready to stick it out.

Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers, and thunderous applause from the Lord's pavilion, both Indian pacers completed their 50 runs partnership off 72 balls.

Shami then with a 4 and a 92-meter six in two consecutive deliveries against Moeen Ali brought up his half-century. It will be interesting to see if India goes ahead and declare in the second session to try and make a match out of this one.

 

(Inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

Raima Sen says she got hate, trolling for doing The Vaccine War: 'People unfollowed me, called me things' | Exclusive

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE