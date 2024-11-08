The IPL mega auction has seen a total of 1,574 players: 409 from overseas. It’s a huge chance for franchises to improve their squads ahead of the new season

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has made an unexpected move by signing up for the IPL 2025 mega auction, which will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. Anderson, 42, is not only the oldest player in this auction but the surprise inclusion as he has not played a T20 match since 2014. The base price of his is Rs 1.25 crore.

Anderson also holds the record for the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history, with 704 wickets from 188 matches, and said his farewell to international cricket this year. Third overall in Test wicket takers behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan and Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Anderson, who recently appeared on BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs' podcast, said: "There is still definitely something in me that thinks like I can still play…" I like I have more to give as a player for a lot of reasons."

His decision to enter the auction stems from a dual motivation: he wants to continue playing and also improve his coaching. Anderson, who has been involved in some mentoring since retiring, thinks that playing for one of the world's best T20 leagues will be a valuable learning experience. And he added, 'I just think opening my eyes to something like that and experiencing it might help me grow my knowledge of the game.'

The IPL mega auction has seen a total of 1,574 players: 409 from overseas. It’s a huge chance for franchises to improve their squads ahead of the new season.

Anderson's unique blend of experience and potential mentorship could make him an appealing option for teams looking to develop younger talent while also adding depth to their bowling line-up.