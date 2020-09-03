JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction CPL 2020: Best picks for JAM vs SKN
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at the bottom of the CPL 2020 table and they will be looking to spoil Jamaica Tallawahs' play-off chances. , CPL T20/Getty
Written By
Edited By
Siddharth Vishwanathan
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream 11 Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 25th T20 match Caribbean Premier League 2020
JAM vs SKN Dream 11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 03.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream 11
Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips
Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite
Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots My Dream 11 Team
Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Jermaine Blackwood, Ben Dunk, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell (captain), Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Sandeep Lamichhane
JAM vs SKN Probable Playing 11
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(w), Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar
Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards
Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head
Matches played: 12
Wins for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6
Wins for Jamaica Tallawahs: 6
