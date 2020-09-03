JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction CPL 2020: Best picks for JAM vs SKN

Dream 11 Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 25th T20 match Caribbean Premier League 2020

JAM vs SKN Dream 11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 03.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots My Dream 11 Team

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Jermaine Blackwood, Ben Dunk, Glenn Phillips (wicketkeeper), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell (captain), Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Sandeep Lamichhane

JAM vs SKN Probable Playing 11

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(w), Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips(w), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Matches played: 12

Wins for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6

Wins for Jamaica Tallawahs: 6

Check Dream11 Prediction / JAM Dream11 Team / Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team / SKN Dream11 Team / St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.