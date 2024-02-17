'Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar': Rohit Sharma conversation with teammates caught on stump mic, video goes viral

In the 3rd India vs England Test in Rajkot, fans were once again entertained by Team India captain Rohit Sharma's conversations picked up by the stump mic. A viral incident occurred on day 3, showcasing Sharma's determination to maintain a quick over-rate to avoid fines.

In the 68th over of England's innings, Tom Hartley hit a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm bowling, sending the ball straight past the stumps. Sharma, not pleased with the delay caused by retrieving the ball from the boundary, called for it to be picked up promptly.

"Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to hmlog ko wo lagega," Rohit said.

Watch:

Rohit said " Jaldi to mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to hmlog ko wo lagega ” pic.twitter.com/8Iqsfp8xuY — Kuljot Singh (@KuljotSingh_4_5) February 17, 2024

During the incident, the Englishmen's strong position of 224-2 collapsed to 305-7. Mohammed Siraj stood out as the top bowler for India, taking 4 wickets. In the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, other bowlers also performed well as the hosts gained a 126-run lead in response to India's 445.

India effectively utilized their 126-run advantage despite losing Rohit Sharma early on. Jaiswal and Shubman Gill dominated England's bowling attack, adding 155 runs. Jaiswal reached his century off 122 deliveries before being forced to retire due to a back spasm.

England managed to snag a late wicket when Rajat Patidar was dismissed for a duck while attempting to hit a short-of-a-length delivery from Tom Hartley to the boundary. With a lead of 322 runs, the hosts now have the chance to secure a decisive victory over England.

