Twitter
Headlines

'Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar': Rohit Sharma conversation with teammates caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Jammu: Flying drones, other aerial devices temporarily banned ahead of PM Modi's visit

Gippy Grewal explains why Punjabi actioners underperform as compared to comedies: 'Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki...'

'When his intent is....': Anil Kumble's honest take on Shubman Gill after unbeaten 65-run knock in Rajkot Test

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Ambani dazzles in pastel lehenga at Anant-Radhika's lagan lakhvanu

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar': Rohit Sharma conversation with teammates caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Gippy Grewal explains why Punjabi actioners underperform as compared to comedies: 'Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki...'

What is dermatomyositis? The rare disease that claimed life of 19-year-old Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar

9 scientists who revolutionised our understanding of the world

IPL 2024: 7 star cricketers who played in all 16 editions

10 foods for migraine relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Gaurav Tiwari Death Mystery : From Commercial Pilot To India's First Paranormal Investigator

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

Gippy Grewal explains why Punjabi actioners underperform as compared to comedies: 'Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki...'

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar': Rohit Sharma conversation with teammates caught on stump mic, video goes viral

A viral incident occurred on day 3, showcasing Sharma's determination to maintain a quick over-rate to avoid fines.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the 3rd India vs England Test in Rajkot, fans were once again entertained by Team India captain Rohit Sharma's conversations picked up by the stump mic. A viral incident occurred on day 3, showcasing Sharma's determination to maintain a quick over-rate to avoid fines. 

In the 68th over of England's innings, Tom Hartley hit a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm bowling, sending the ball straight past the stumps. Sharma, not pleased with the delay caused by retrieving the ball from the boundary, called for it to be picked up promptly.

"Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to hmlog ko wo lagega," Rohit said.

Watch:

During the incident, the Englishmen's strong position of 224-2 collapsed to 305-7. Mohammed Siraj stood out as the top bowler for India, taking 4 wickets. In the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, other bowlers also performed well as the hosts gained a 126-run lead in response to India's 445.

India effectively utilized their 126-run advantage despite losing Rohit Sharma early on. Jaiswal and Shubman Gill dominated England's bowling attack, adding 155 runs. Jaiswal reached his century off 122 deliveries before being forced to retire due to a back spasm.

England managed to snag a late wicket when Rajat Patidar was dismissed for a duck while attempting to hit a short-of-a-length delivery from Tom Hartley to the boundary. With a lead of 322 runs, the hosts now have the chance to secure a decisive victory over England.

Also Read| 'When his intent is....': Anil Kumble's honest take on Shubman Gill after unbeaten 65-run knock in Rajkot Test

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Desi woman's electrifying dance to 'Crazy Kiya Re' burns internet, watch

Former US President Donald Trump ordered to pay Rs 29460917500 in New York civil fraud case, barred from...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop lost Rs 170 crore at box office, saw protests, court case; actor cried after it bombed

Rs 100 crore for Waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for Christian community: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils state budget

UK government summons Russian embassy after Putin-critic Navalny's death, holds authorities responsible

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE