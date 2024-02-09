Twitter
'Jalan toh puri dikhti hai': Mohammed Shami on ex-PAK star's bizarre claim against India during ODI World Cup

Shami had criticized Raza during the World Cup, responding to the latter's baseless allegations that India's bowlers were receiving preferential treatment.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has once again criticized former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza for his outlandish claim during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

During a discussion about India's remarkable performance in the tournament, Raza made an unfounded allegation that the Indian bowlers were being supplied with specially designed balls that facilitated additional swing and movement.

Shami vehemently refuted Raza's baseless accusation, emphasizing that the Indian team's success was a result of their hard work, skill, and dedication. He highlighted the importance of fair play and sportsmanship in cricket, urging Raza to refrain from making such unsubstantiated claims.

"Actually they have made cricket a joke because we don't enjoy each other's success. You become too happy when you are being praised, but when you lose, you feel that you have been cheated. You look at the records of the time we have been part of the team, you won't even find them close. Jalan toh puri dikhti hai wo. Itna jalane se kon se results mil jaane hain (Jealousy is evident. You can never get good results with this amount of jealousy)," Shami said, as quoted by NDTV.

Shami had criticized Raza during the World Cup, responding to the latter's baseless allegations that India's bowlers were receiving preferential treatment. This incident gained significant attention online.

“Have some shame. Focus on the game and not this nonsense. Sometimes, you should enjoy the success of others. This is World Cup and not your local tournament. You were once a player, right? Wasim [Akram] bhai had explained it, and yet. You don’t trust your own player? You are only praising yourself,” the pacer wrote on Instagram.

During a discussion on ABN News, Raza made a bold assertion that either the ICC or the BCCI had been providing Indian bowlers with distinct balls during their fielding sessions. This statement was made following the intense India vs Sri Lanka match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 41-year-old, Raza, expressed his concerns in the following manner:

"It seems like the ball gets changed in the second innings. I think the ICC, umpire, or the BCCI is giving a different ball to the Indian bowlers. The side batting first scored 350 and were all over the chasing team."

Team India reached the final of the 2023 World Cup, securing the position of runners-up. In contrast, Pakistan faced disappointment as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

