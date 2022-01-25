'Jai Shree Ram': South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates series win over India in unique way on Instagram

While Team India's tour of South Africa proved to be a painful lesson for the Men in Blue, on the other hand, it could be a dawn of a new era for the Proteas. Players such as Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen have risen to the occasion, in absence of big names.

A team that previously boasted world-beaters such as Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn at one point in time, has been stung hard by the retirement of senior players. However, the new crop of South African showed their true class, against a much experienced Indian side.

It was evident in the post-match celebrations, just how much this series win over India meant for some of the new Proteas players. One player whose celebratory post caught our attention was spinner Keshav Maharaj who wrote 'Jai Shree Ram' in his Instagram post.

After the series win over India, South African spinner Maharaj, who twice took the wicket of Virat Kohli took to Instagram and posted a curious caption alongside his team's celebratory pictures.

You can check out Keshav Maharaj's Instagram post here:

"What a Series it’s been couldn’t be more proud of this team and how far we have come time to recharge and prepare for the next one. Jai Shree Raam," read Keshav Maharaj's caption.

Keshav Maharaj played a crucial role in the ODI series, picking up three wickets in as many games. In the second ODI in Paarl, he became the first spinner in ODI cricket history to dismiss ex-Indian skipper Virat Kohli for a duck.

In the third ODI also, Kohli was looking dangerous as he scored his fifty, but Maharaj halted his progress and dismissed the 33-year-old for a score of 65 runs.

Maharaj played in all matches of the tour, playing all three Test matches against India, and in the ODI series as well.