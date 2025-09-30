‘Jai mata di’: Pakistani fans react to Tilak Varma’s stunning innings in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final - Watch

As India found themselves at a precarious 20 for three, Pakistan's bowlers were aggressively demonstrating their pace prowess. However, Tilak Verma maintained his composure on the field. He formed vital partnerships, skillfully rotated the strike, and struck boundaries at pivotal moments.

A group of Pakistani women were spotted cheering for Tilak Varma after his remarkable 69* led Team India to a nail-biting victory over their long-time rivals in the Asia Cup 2025 final held in Dubai. With numerous Pakistani fans gathered around the giant screen to watch the match, one of the women was heard exclaiming, 'Jai Mata di.'

Tilak displayed remarkable composure to guide the Men in Blue to a five-wicket triumph in the final against their rivals at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-handed batsman entered the game when India was struggling at 20/3 in their chase of 147 runs. However, the southpaw took calculated risks and navigated the game into the later stages by forming crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Rinku Singh ultimately sealed the victory with a boundary off Haris Rauf's delivery.

Watch the video here:

These women Pakistan cricket fans seem way too happy after India won the Asia Cup



Tilak Verma seems to have a fan base among women across the border pic.twitter.com/x2wxLEm5lU — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 30, 2025

After losing early wickets, India found themselves in a challenging position when Tilak came to bat. Given the fierce rivalry between the two teams, there were many comments directed at Tilak, but he kept his cool and delivered a batting masterclass under pressure.

"I wanted my bat to do the talking. They were saying a lot of things, and I just wanted to respond with my bat. Now they are nowhere to be seen on the ground," said Tilak in a chat with teammate Shivam Dube on BCCI.TV.

The 60-run partnership between Dube and Tilak was instrumental in India winning the Asia Cup with just two balls remaining. Tilak finished the match unbeaten on 69 runs off 53 balls.

Tilak Varma was greeted with an enthusiastic welcome from fans at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Monday. The southpaw, who played a pivotal role with his unbeaten 69 in the final against Pakistan, returned to his hometown after helping India clinch a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title. He was honored by Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Managing Director Soni Bala Devi. As Tilak got into a car, fans surrounded the vehicle, chanting his name in admiration.

A warmly Welcomed of Tilak Verma At Hyderabad Airport..!!



The Unbelievable Craze..!! pic.twitter.com/KUuhNyo48z — (@rushiii_12) September 29, 2025

Also read| After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continue in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025?