Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

A former Indian cricketer has been arrested for drunk driving and ramming into three parked cars in Vadodara. Know more about the case.

Former Indian cricket player Jacob Martin was arrested early Tuesday morning after he reportedly crashed his SUV into three parked vehicles in Vadodara. Jacob, who is the former teammate of star players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, was taken into custody after the accident. Martin was driving near Puneet Nagar Society in the Akota area allegedly under the influence of alcohol, where he lost control of his MG Hector and slammed into three parked cars: a Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Celerio.

A complaint was filed by the owners of the damaged cars, following which a case was registered under the relevant section of the BNS. The local police have also impounded Jacob's car as part of the investigation.

Notably, this is not the first time Jacob Martin made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested in 2011 in Delhi in connection with a 2003 human-trafficking case. In December 2018, he was involved in a road accident and was placed on life support.

Who is Jacob Martin?

The 52-year-old former cricketer was born in May 1972 in Baroda, Gujarat. The right-handed batter has represented Team India in 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 1999 and 2001, wherein he amassed 158 runs at an average of 22.57. His best score came in the year 2000 against Pakistan, where he scored 39 in Perth.

Apart from his brief international career, Jacob Martin has had an illustrious domestic one. In First-Class cricket, he has played 138 games, scoring 9,192 runs at an average of 46.65, which includes 23 centuries and 47 half-centuries. He has also captained Baroda many times, winning the Ranji Trophy in the 2000-01 season.

He is also only the sixth player to have scored over 1,000 runs in a season of the Ranji Trophy, which came in 1998-99. After retiring from cricket as a player, he was named as head coach of the Baroda cricket team for the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season.

Currently, he runs outlets of laundry and dry-cleaning company named UClean in Gujrat.