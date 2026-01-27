FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, says he won't stop making music: 'It was a wonderful journey'

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Did Nirmala Sitharaman fulfill promises made last year?

The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Visakhapatnam? Check weather and pitch report

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: Karthi-starrer action comedy to start streaming just two weeks after theatrical release

MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour

What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?

RegisterKaro introduces a New Customer Portal to make the services of the company business simpler

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works

You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT; here's how it works

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

Jabob Martin arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Visakhapatnam? Check weather and pitch report

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Vizag?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

A former Indian cricketer has been arrested for drunk driving and ramming into three parked cars in Vadodara. Know more about the case.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 10:02 PM IST

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara
Jacob Martin has represented Team India in 10 ODIs
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricket player Jacob Martin was arrested early Tuesday morning after he reportedly crashed his SUV into three parked vehicles in Vadodara. Jacob, who is the former teammate of star players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, was taken into custody after the accident. Martin was driving near Puneet Nagar Society in the Akota area allegedly under the influence of alcohol, where he lost control of his MG Hector and slammed into three parked cars: a Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Celerio.

 

A complaint was filed by the owners of the damaged cars, following which a case was registered under the relevant section of the BNS. The local police have also impounded Jacob's car as part of the investigation.

 

Notably, this is not the first time Jacob Martin made headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested in 2011 in Delhi in connection with a 2003 human-trafficking case. In December 2018, he was involved in a road accident and was placed on life support.

 

Who is Jacob Martin?

 

The 52-year-old former cricketer was born in May 1972 in Baroda, Gujarat. The right-handed batter has represented Team India in 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 1999 and 2001, wherein he amassed 158 runs at an average of 22.57. His best score came in the year 2000 against Pakistan, where he scored 39 in Perth.

 

Apart from his brief international career, Jacob Martin has had an illustrious domestic one. In First-Class cricket, he has played 138 games, scoring 9,192 runs at an average of 46.65, which includes 23 centuries and 47 half-centuries. He has also captained Baroda many times, winning the Ranji Trophy in the 2000-01 season.

 

He is also only the sixth player to have scored over 1,000 runs in a season of the Ranji Trophy, which came in 1998-99. After retiring from cricket as a player, he was named as head coach of the Baroda cricket team for the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season.

 

Currently, he runs outlets of laundry and dry-cleaning company named UClean in Gujrat.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works
You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT; here's how it works
Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, says he won't stop making music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing
Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara
Jabob Martin arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara
Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Did Nirmala Sitharaman fulfill promises made last year?
Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Nirmala Sitharaman's last year promis
The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules
Law must provide equal protection to all: Experts on new UGC rules
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement