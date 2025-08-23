'Jab tak khelunga...': RCB's Swastik Chikara reveals Virat Kohli's bold declaration on his remaining career

The former India captain last participated in the IPL 2025, where he had yet another outstanding season with the bat - accumulating 657 runs over 15 innings with an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, which included eight half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Swastik Chikara has shared insights about his conversation with Virat Kohli concerning the batter's future in cricket. Following India's T20 World Cup victory in June last year, Kohli decided to retire from the format at the highest level. In May of this year, he also concluded his Test career. Currently, he remains active only in ODI cricket and the Indian Premier League.

Swastik Chikara, who was acquired by RCB in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 30 lakh, had the opportunity to share the dressing room with Kohli. He has now disclosed Kohli's retirement intentions.

"Virat bhaiya said, 'Jab tak cricket khelunga, jab tak main poora fit hun. Ye impact player ki tarah nahi khelunga. Main sher ki tarah khelunga (I will play cricket as long as I am completely fit. I won't play as an impact player. I will play like a lion). I will field for the entire 20 overs and then bat. The day I have to play as an impact player, I will quit cricket'," Chikara told RevSportz.

Kohli is currently sidelined as India's next challenge is the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place in the T20I format. This continental tournament is set to kick off on September 9, with the final scheduled for the 28th. The event will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates, specifically in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the matches will be played.

Kohli, along with fellow veteran Rohit Sharma, is expected to engage in talks with the BCCI regarding their international careers. Having already stepped away from Test and T20I formats, it remains uncertain if they will continue participating in ODIs after the upcoming white-ball series in Australia.

Kohli last participated in the IPL 2025, where he had yet another remarkable season with the bat - accumulating 657 runs over 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71, which included eight half-centuries.

Earlier this year, Kohli also finally accomplished what had been out of reach for almost twenty years, as RCB secured their first IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the grand finale, concluding an 18-year wait for the coveted silverware.

