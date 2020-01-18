'Jab tak dhakke markar nahi nikaloge...': KRK's latest tweet on MS Dhoni has netizens fuming

Ever since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been made, the one thing everyone noticed was the exclusion of MS Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

A lot to people had a lot of things to say regarding this situation, one of them being Kamaal R Khan.

The actor/ film reviewer took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding the former Team India skipper's exclusion and said, "Today #BCCI threw out @msdhoni like many other players in the past. I strongly believed that #MSDhoni will retire with dignity and respect, unlike all other players."

"But he followed other players only “Ki Jab Tak Dhakke Markar Nahi Nikaloge, Tab Tak Nahi Nikloonga”! #VerySad!”, KRK's full tweet read.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri in the past have claimed that the decision to retire from the game is totally up to MSD and there is still a leeway for the veteran cricketer to earn a spot in the national side for the upcoming 2020 T20 World Cup if his performances with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are up to per.