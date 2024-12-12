A few weeks following Delhi Capitals picked KL Rahul during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Sanjiv Goenka has enlightened the issue.

KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants, witnessed one of the most controversial incidents during the IPL 2024 season when cameras captured them involved in a heated argument on the field after LSG's defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. It was reported that Rahul was not happy with this incident, and interestingly, he was not retained by LSG after serving as their captain for the last three years. A few weeks following Delhi Capitals picked KL Rahul during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Sanjiv Goenka has enlightened the issue.

In a recent interview on the TRS Podcast, Sanjiv Goenka addressed the incident, describing it as a mere expression of emotion. He emphasized that the altercation had no lasting impact on his relationship with Rahul, whom he holds in high regard.

Sanjiv Goenka expressed nothing but respect and admiration for the former LSG captain, highlighting the mutual understanding and camaraderie that exists between them.

"There are moments when you have sentiments and there is an expression to that sentiment. But that doesn't impact the relationship. Or shouldn't impact the relationship. Mere dil se toh main itna hi kahunga ke izzat bhi hai aur pyaar bhi hai (I have nothing but respect and love for him)," Goenka said.

Sanjeev Goenka expressed his deep appreciation for KL Rahul, stating that he considers him to be like family. He extended his heartfelt wishes for success in all of Rahul's future endeavors and commended him for his integrity and honesty.

"KL Rahul has always been family for me and he will remain that way. He captained Lucknow for three years and have shown great results during his tenure. I genuinely wish for his good, no matter what happens," Goenka said.

Shareef insan hai (He is a good person)," said Goenka while talking about Rahul. "He is a very honest person and I wish that everything good happens to a honest person like him. He is also very talented and I wish he displays his talent to the world. I am very sure he will do well. My best wishes are with him," he added.

Rahul was anticipated to command a price exceeding Rs 20 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction, however, he was ultimately acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore.

Also read| Meet ex-New Zealand cricketer who scored Test century against India, 224 in last game, now has no money to buy shoes