Jr NTR's YRF spy standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2 he was supposed to start..
Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Bengaluru? Check list here
One-time, one-way option for Central Government employees to switch to NPS, details here
Who is IAS Anjaneya Kumar Singh? Civil servant who took on Azam Khan, gets one-year extension in UP for...
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali gets into major fight with Kunickaa Sadanand, slams 61 years old actress to 'shut up' for THIS reason | Viral video
'It's time to go and do MRI': Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits
Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...
Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers, details here
CRICKET
Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India in the upcoming 17th edition of the Asia Cup along with his deputy, Shubman Gill.
Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the last couple of weeks, has informed about his health and also given a detailed explanation of how a structured plan benefited him to regain fitness ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. This all started after the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June, when SKY confirmed that he had undergone successful sports hernia surgery. Later, he continued his rehab at the CoE, and now, after several weeks, he revealed that he is 'feeling good'.
In a video shared by the official X handle of BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav shared about the challenges he faced and the systematic approach he followed for early recovery. ''I'm feeling good right now. It's been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for the last six weeks, and fingers crossed, feeling really well. It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well, and that's how I got to know. So a few checklists were there. I tried those things and then I realised that it's time to go and do a small MRI,'' he said.
''When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it after IPL and then went to Germany. It went really well, and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time, and we are here, and I'm feeling good.
From injury - recovery— BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2025
Surya Kumar Yadav, who was at the BCCI CoE for the past few weeks, emphasises the importance of structured rehabilitation and dedicated support
He shares the challenges he faced, the systematic approach he followed, and the guidance he received… pic.twitter.com/glyE7ZR5Qp
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Rinku Sing