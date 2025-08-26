Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'It's time to go and do MRI': Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Team India in the upcoming 17th edition of the Asia Cup along with his deputy, Shubman Gill.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 08:22 PM IST

'It's time to go and do MRI': Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in the Asia Cup 2025
Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the last couple of weeks, has informed about his health and also given a detailed explanation of how a structured plan benefited him to regain fitness ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. This all started after the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June, when SKY confirmed that he had undergone successful sports hernia surgery. Later, he continued his rehab at the CoE, and now, after several weeks, he revealed that he is 'feeling good'.

 

Suryakumar Yadav gives fitness update

 

In a video shared by the official X handle of BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav shared about the challenges he faced and the systematic approach he followed for early recovery. ''I'm feeling good right now. It's been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for the last six weeks, and fingers crossed, feeling really well. It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had a similar kind of injury last year as well, and that's how I got to know. So a few checklists were there. I tried those things and then I realised that it's time to go and do a small MRI,'' he said.

 

''When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it after IPL and then went to Germany. It went really well, and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So I was prepared for everything. So we took one week at a time, and we are here, and I'm feeling good.

 

See the video:

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Rinku Sing

 

