'Itni khushi': Maro mujhe maro fan goes viral again after Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final

Source: Momin Saqib Instagram

Pakistan could have very easily been eliminated from T20 World Cup 2022, but a small favour from the Netherlands, who defeated South Africa in the final group game to give Babar Azam's side a huge lifeline. As it turned out, they defeated Bangladesh to reach the semifinal and steered past New Zealand to qualify for the final of T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

The story of Pakistan's miraculous turnaround in T20 World Cup 2022 brought out priceless reactions from the players, former players, and even the fans.

Remember the viral 'Maro mujhe mujhe' fan whose rant had taken the internet by storm, well his reaction after Pakistan qualified for the final is absolutely pure gold.

READ| IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will rain play spoilsport? Check weather report, rules to determine result

Momin Saqib shared a hilarious video on his Instagram handle as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets to book a berth in the summit clash.

Saqib has become a huge social media sensation and he was seen jumping on a trampoline and screaming at the top of his voice.

He was seen enacting Govinda's viral dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Partner' which goes like.. "Itni khushi mujhe aaj tak nahi hui hai."

READ| IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report for India vs England semi-final

Watch:

Pakistan dished out a clinical performance as they outclassed Kane Williamson's side in all departments. Having restricted the Kiwis to a total of 152 runs, they chased down the required total with five balls to spare.

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched together a 105-run stand as they both came up top in a crucial must-win tie.