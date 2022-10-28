‘Itne saalon mein ek baar…’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar not amused with recent criticism

File Photo

Senior Team India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been on fire at the T20 World Cup after inspiring spells against Pakistan (1/22 in 4 overs) and Netherlands (2/9 in 3 overs). However, Kumar had endured a tough time in the recently concluded Asia Cup and bilateral series. Kumar’s bowling performance in death overs had become a point of debate.

Bhuvi, as the disciplined pacer is fondly called, responded to the recent criticism in style with the exceptional showing at the T20 World Cup where he bowled an exceptional double-maiden wicket spell to set the platform for other bowlers against the Dutch. But Kumar appeared unamused when recently asked if the recent criticism after the Asia Cup had affected him, having been a consistent performer for the Men in Blue for more than a decade.

"Itne saalon mein ek baar ho gayi cheezein kharab. So ho gayi. Baat khatm. (In all these years, I have had this one off tournament. It's happened. It's done and dusted),” Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Media and commentators can say a lot of things (about death bowling), but as a team we know that we will have our share of ups and downs,” he added.

"T20 is a format where it could be tough for bowlers and even for batters if the track is a difficult one. But since Asia Cup is a big event people do tend to assess you that much more," Kumar said.

Bhuvneshwar also shared that he likes to stay away from what is happening on social media when he is playing in big events.

"During the World Cup, I keep myself completely off from social media and have no idea what all is written about. Because it's the social media from which you come to know all these things."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not lead the attack for India in the key encounter against South Africa on Sunday, October 30. India is poised at the top of its Super 12 group of the T20 World Cup after winning its first two match.

READ | T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh 'won't be too happy with it', says Rohit Sharma after breaking most sixes record