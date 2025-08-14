Twitter
CRICKET

'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025

He expressed concern about the team's performance and suggested that a loss to India would spark nationwide outrage. The India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali is not in favor of India competing against them in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. If both teams advance to the final, India and Pakistan could meet as many as three times. The two teams are scheduled to clash on September 14 in Dubai, with a potential rematch on September 21 at the same location. Following Pakistan's staggering 202-run defeat to West Indies in the third and final ODI earlier this week, Basit expressed his hope that the BCCI will decline to schedule the match, suggesting it would prevent Pakistan from experiencing further humiliation on the field.

"I pray India refuse to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just like how they did at the World Championships of Legends. Itni buri tarah maarenge na vo, ki aapki soch hai (They will beat us so badly you can't even imagine)," Basit said on The Game Plan YouTube channel.

Basit also noted that a defeat to India would ignite widespread anger across Pakistan, as national pride is consistently at stake whenever the two teams compete.

"If we lose to Afghanistan, no one would care much in this country. But everyone goes mad the moment you lose to India," he added.

India has recently withdrawn from not just one, but two matches in the World Championship of Legends (WCL).

Prominent players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan declined to compete against Pakistan in the WCL, sparking significant discussions on social media. Shortly after, the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 was revealed, placing India and Pakistan in the same group.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been strained since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily civilians. Consequently, cricketing ties between the two nations have deteriorated significantly since then.

India is set to play its Group A matches against the UAE and the crucial encounter against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14, respectively, while the match against Oman is scheduled for September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Also read| Shubman Gill set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain? BCCI sent Virat Kohli-like aura message ahead of Asia Cup 2025

