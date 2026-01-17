FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Italy reveals squad for maiden T20 World Cup appearance, former South Africa international included

Italy have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, marking their maiden appearance at the global tournament. The selection has drawn attention with the inclusion of a former South Africa international, adding experience and firepower to the historic Italian lineup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

Italy has revealed their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which kicks off on February 7. The Azzuris will begin their inaugural campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 9, at the renowned Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Following a fallout with former Australia cricketer Joe Burns, Italy has appointed Wayne Madsen as captain, who will lead the team in this prestigious tournament. Notably, the selection of JJ Smuts, who played for South Africa in international cricket until 2021, has sparked interest.

Smuts brings a wealth of international experience to the Azzurri setup, having previously played in 13 T20Is and six ODIs for South Africa. His inclusion adds both depth and experience to a team gearing up for its debut on the global stage.

The journey to the T20 World Cup 2026

Italy secured their qualification through a remarkable performance at the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025. Finishing second in the tournament, Italy clinched their spot by achieving significant victories over Scotland and Guernsey. This success ensured their qualification alongside the Netherlands and marked a significant advancement for the country’s cricketing aspirations.

Behind the scenes, the team will benefit from a seasoned coaching and support staff. John Davison has been appointed as head coach for the tournament, with Kevin O’Brien and Douglas Brown serving as assistant coaches. Team operations will be managed by Peter Di Venuto as Italy readies itself for the challenges of a global event.

In the group stage, Italy finds themselves in Group C, where they will face formidable opponents. The group includes two-time champions England and West Indies, along with Bangladesh and Nepal.

Squad: Wayne Madsen, Marcus Campopiano (wk), Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca

Also read| Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host IPL, international matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

