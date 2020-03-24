Headlines

'It won't be easy': Sunil Chhetri urges Indians to 'be safe' during curfew amid coronavirus outbreak

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 05:53 PM IST

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri has urged all the citizens to stay home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe on Tuesday (March 24).

"आसान नहीं होगा पर घर के अंदर रहने में ही आपका ओर आपके प्रिय जनों की भलाई है। सुरक्षित रहे। एक साथ हमें ईस परीक्षा से लड़ना होगा ।," Chhetri wrote on Twitter.

(It won't be easy, but staying indoors will allow you and your loved ones to stay safe. Be safe, we have to fight this battle together)

HERE IS THE POST:

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

With schools, education centres, and offices closed, people are finding new ways of fun and unique day.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while 10 people have died due to the highly contagious virus 36 have been fully cured.

