'It will happen': Sachin Tendulkar's special message for Indian Women's team after T20 World Cup final loss vs Australia

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Australian women's team who defeated India by 85 runs in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (March 8).

Sachin took to Twitter and urged Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to not lose hope and keep working hard on their dreams and one day they will achieve the holy grail of cricket.

“Congratulations to Australia for winning the @T20WorldCup. It was a tough day for #TeamIndia. Our team is young and will grow into a solid unit. You have inspired many across the globe. We are proud of you. Keep working hard and never lose hope. It will happen one day. #INDvsAUS," Tendulkar's tweet read.

The Aussies won the toss and decided to bat first in the final.

Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy formed a formidable partnership of 91 runs in the first ten overs and played instrumental knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to boost Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

The duo smashed a 115-run partnership for the first wicket and gave Australia the perfect start in the final. After Healy's departure, skipper Meg Lanning then joined Mooney in the middle and kept the scoreboard ticking at a fast pace.

In the final two overs, Mooney managed to register boundaries to take Australia's score past the 180-run mark in the allotted twenty overs.

In chase of a target score of 185 runs, India got off to the worst possible start as start opener Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the dressing room by Megan Schutt on the third ball of the innings.

The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.

Taniya did not come out to bat due to concussion and Richa Ghosh came in place of her as concussion substitute. In the end, Australia did not give away many loose balls, and the hosts went away with a win by 85 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup title.