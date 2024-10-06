'It will be bigger than...': AB de Villiers on Rohit Sharma moving from Mumbai Indians to RCB

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction draws near, the future of star batsman Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians (MI) remains uncertain. Rohit was stripped of his captaincy by MI last season, with the franchise appointing Hardik Pandya as the new skipper after his trade from Gujarat Titans (GT). This decision sparked backlash from fans, who felt it was disrespectful towards Rohit, a five-time IPL title-winning captain. Reports have also surfaced suggesting a rift between Hardik and Rohit, as MI finished last in the points table.

As speculation mounts ahead of the IPL auction, rumors have circulated that Rohit may enter the auction. Former India batsman Mohammed Kaif recently urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to acquire Rohit during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, RCB legend AB de Villiers believes that a move for Rohit to RCB is unlikely to materialize.

"I almost laughed at the Rohit comment. That will be quite a story if Rohit moves from Mumbai Indians to RCB. Wow! Imagine the headlines. It will be bigger than Hardik Pandya's move. He moved from Gujarat Titans back to Mumbai, which although wasn't big a surprise. But if Rohit moves from Mumbai to join his rivals in RCB...oh my god! I don't think there is an option there. I don't see a possibility of MI leaving Rohit. I will give that zero or 0.1 per cent chance," De Villiers said during a live Q&A session on YouTube.

De Villiers has expressed his support for Faf to lead RCB in the upcoming season. He believes that even Kohli would prefer the experienced South African to continue in this role.

"Age is just a number, guys. I don't see why his turning 40 would be an issue. He has been there for a few seasons, and the players are used to him. I understand there has been pressure on him because he hasn't won the trophy for RCB, but he has been exceptional as a player. I think Virat will back him with all his experience," he added.

