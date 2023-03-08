‘It will be a travesty if he gets benched’: Akash Chopra backs KS Bharat ahead of 4th Ind vs Aus Test

File photo

Aakash Chopra never stays behind from expressing his views via his tweets. Recently he was involved in a verbal clash on Twitter with Indian veteran bowler Venkatesh Prasad over KL Rahul's recent batting form.

Former Indian Batter again tweeted in favour of KS Bharat, who made his debut against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Aakash Chopra’s tweet came after a discussion surfaced on social media about replacing wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat with Ishan Kishan, who was brought to the Indian squad as a reserve Wicketkeeper.

The discussion started because KS Bharat was seen missing from the practice, whereas, Ishan Kishan was attending multiple training sessions ahead of the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Indian left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman was also seen spending time with head coach, Rahul Dravid.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra tweeted on Wednesday about KS Bharat’s outstanding performance behind the stumps and scoring some valuable runs for the team.

“KS Bharat has been nothing less than outstanding behind the stumps. Scored valuable runs in the second innings of the Delhi Test too. It will be a travesty if he gets benched for not contributing more with the bat…in a team where the main batters are underperforming.” the former Indian batsman wrote in his tweet.

Earlier, Indian captain, Rohit Sharma also backed KS Bharat saying, "He (Bharat) has spent a lot of time in domestic cricket, India A, So, it will be slightly unfair to judge him on these kinds of wickets. Especially if someone is making their debut, you have got to give him enough room or innings for him to set himself up for a big score".