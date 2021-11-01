'It will be a miracle...': Shahid Afridi trolls Team India after loss to New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021

Team India were pushed to the brink in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the second consecutive hammering. After losing to the arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament, Virat Kohli's men suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of New Zealand on Sunday, making the road to the qualification very difficult.

India still have an outside chance to qualify but it will require certain permutations and combinations apart from them winning their remaining three games pretty comprehensively. Former Pakistan skipper and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi too reckoned that it will be ‘nothing but a miracle’ if the Indian team do reach the semis.

Currently, the fight is between New Zealand and Afghanistan for the second spot in Group 2 as Pakistan are flying high with three wins in three games.

Afridi said, "India still have an outside chance of qualifying for semis but with how they have played their two big games in the event, it will be nothing but a miracle to see them qualify. @T20WorldCup."

Not just Afridi, former India batter Virender Sehwag too criticised Indian batters' shot selection and reckoned that it is time for some serious introspection.

"Very disappointing from India. NZ was amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like a few times in the past, New Zealand has virtually ensured we won`t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ,” tweeted Sehwag.

India will now face Afghanistan, who have won two out of their three games and lost a close game to Pakistan, on Wednesday, November 3.