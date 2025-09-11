'It was tough for...': Kuldeep Yadav breaks silence on national team snubs after Asia Cup heroics vs UAE

His performance, taking 4 wickets for 7 runs in just 2.1 overs, helped India demolish UAE for 57 runs, securing a nine-wicket victory. This was Kuldeep's first Player of the Match award in T20 internationals after a long gap of 7 years.

Kuldeep Yadav was quick to respond to his recent exclusions from the Indian team after showcasing an outstanding performance in India's opening match of the current tournament against the UAE on Wednesday. Having not played in any of the five Test matches against England, Kuldeep made a remarkable return, achieving figures of 4/7 in just 2.1 overs, demonstrating his value and assisting the team in dismissing the UAE for a mere 57 runs.

Despite not participating in competitive cricket for nearly two months, Yadav's exceptional bowling skills were on full display during his comeback match. In the post-match presentation, he acknowledged the contributions of their strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, for his role in preparing him for this tournament, which made his return to the field even more significant.

"Thanks to Adrian (le Roux), the trainer... It was tough for me (not playing). I was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, and everything was going perfectly (tonight). The length matters a lot, reading the batter. Especially in this format, the length is the main thing, and reading the batters and what they are trying to do. Reacting to what the batter was trying to do (off the next ball)," Kuldeep had told broadcasters during the post-match presentation.

India caught many off guard by choosing to bowl first in Dubai, but this choice quickly proved beneficial. Jasprit Bumrah, making his return to T20Is, made an impact during the powerplay by dismissing Alishan Sharafu, one of the few UAE batsmen who put up a fight. Varun Chakravarthy then followed suit by taking out Muhammad Zohaib, leaving the UAE at 41/2 after six overs.

However, it was Kuldeep's entry post-powerplay that truly shifted the momentum of the match. In a stunning display, he took three wickets in his very first over and later returned to secure his fourth, concluding the UAE innings at a mere 58 runs. As India chased the target, openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill wasted no time, with captain Suryakumar Yadav also getting in on the action. The match concluded in just 4.2 overs — marking India’s quickest chase in T20Is and setting a new record for the team.

Kuldeep has consistently been a key player in the shortest format. Prior to this match, he had already claimed 69 wickets from 40 T20Is at an impressive average of 14.07, which includes two five-wicket hauls. He played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory, taking 10 wickets in five matches with an economy rate below 7.

