'It was never...': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad backtracks after controversial 'grovel' comment

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad admitted he made a mistake after his ‘Grovel’ comment drew widespread backlash. Following strong reactions from fans and former players, Conrad clarified his intentions and addressed the controversy surrounding his remark.

South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad stirred controversy on Day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati by suggesting that the visitors aimed to make the Indian team "grovel" by postponing their declaration, even after building a substantial lead. This term has racial implications in cricket, stemming from cricketer-turned-commentator Tony Greig's notorious comment aimed at the West Indies in 1976.

After his team's nine-wicket loss to India in Visakhapatnam, which allowed the Men in Blue to secure the three-match ODI series 2-1, Conrad was asked about his earlier choice of words in Guwahati. During the post-match press conference, the Proteas coach clarified that he did not mean to offend and intended his remarks to be humble.

Conrad acknowledged that he could have selected a more appropriate term to describe his team's strategy on the second-to-last day of the Test, where South Africa opted not to enforce the follow-on, ultimately declaring at 260/5 and challenging the Rishabh Pant-led hosts with a daunting target of 549 runs. India, in response, was dismissed for a mere 140, suffering a staggering 408-run defeat and marking their first Test series loss to the Proteas at home in 25 years.

“On reflection, it was never my intention to cause any malice or not be humble about anything. I could have chosen a better word because it left it open for people to put their own context to it,” Conrad told reporters after the third ODI in Vizag on Saturday.

“The only context I ever intended it to be was that we wanted India to spend a lot of time in the field and make it really tough for them. I’ve got to be careful what word I use here now because context could be attached to that as well,” the 58-year-old added.

In a candid admission, Conrad recognized that South Africa had squandered a rare opportunity to defeat India in both formats on their home turf during the ODI series. He expressed admiration for Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose outstanding performances illuminated the match.

“Our youngsters got to see firsthand what the best in the world look like,” Conrad said. “Virat and Rohit showed the standards required, and that’s an experience we have to take forward.”

He conceded that South Africa fell short with the bat in the crucial ODI and failed to exert pressure on India, despite a promising start with the ball. “We needed a far more competitive total. When you’re slightly off against a team like India, they make you pay.”

Following the conclusion of the Test and ODI series, South Africa is set to take on India in a five-match T20I series starting in Cuttack on Tuesday. This series is vital for both teams as they finalize their preparations for the impending T20 World Cup.

