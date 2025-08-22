'It was embarrassing': Ex-Australia star reveals Virat Kohli's fierce response to failed sledging attempt on Test debut

Burns, who recently guided Italy to their first T20 World Cup qualification, recounted how Kohli swiftly dismissed his attempt to provoke him with a sharp comeback while batting in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

India's tour of Australia in 2014-15 signified the emergence of Virat Kohli as India's genuine leader in Test cricket. This was particularly evident when then-captain MS Dhoni was sidelined for the opening match and later announced his retirement following the Boxing Day Test at the renowned Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Throughout the series, Kohli faced a barrage of sledges and taunts from the Australian team, but it was during his debut at the MCG that former Australian player and current Italy captain Joe Burns realized that Kohli was not one to be trifled with. Burns, who recently guided Italy to their first T20 World Cup qualification, recounted how Kohli swiftly dismissed his attempt to provoke him with a sharp comeback while batting in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

After Australia amassed a total of 530 runs, India responded with Kohli's outstanding 169, during which he effectively silenced Burns' efforts to rattle him.

When Kohli put rookie Burns in his place

“In my first game, first Test match at the MCG on Boxing Day, I was 24. And first game, I was fielding at bat-pad (close to the batter). And I’m fairly certain, Virat scored 100 that day. But there was a little bit of chirp going on. Not sledging, just obviously we got Hadzi (Brad Haddin) behind the stumps, and Watto (Shane Watson) was at first slip. Nathan Lyon was bowling, so I’m in close. I think it’d been four hours. I hadn’t said a word. I think I said one line. I think I said to him, ‘Virat, you got to play some shots,'” Burns told CricTracker.

Nonetheless, Kohli refused to let that affect him; instead, the taunts only inspired him to perform even better, noted Burns.

“He stopped the bowler, stopped Nathan Lyon, turned to me and said, ‘You don’t talk, rookie’. Next ball he faced up, smacked it through covers. It was very embarrassing for me. I didn’t say a word the next four days after that, but it showed me that Virat was not someone to mess with. And I think as a 24-year-old débutant at bat-pad, it wasn’t really the person or in the place to be saying anything to Virat at that point.”

Kohli had an impressive performance throughout the series, amassing 692 runs with an average of 86.50. He brought India within reach of victory in a few Tests, yet ultimately fell short, resulting in Australia clinching the four-match series 2-0. Prior to the England tour, Kohli declared his retirement from Test cricket.

