'It was disappointing': Former India star opens up on ODI World Cup 2015 snub

Indian batsman Robin Uthappa was initially included in India's preliminary 30-member squad for the 2015 World Cup. However, he was ultimately left out of the final roster for the ICC event.

Reflecting on this setback, Uthappa openly expressed his disappointment with the turn of events. The former cricketer further disclosed that he made significant adjustments to his batting technique, aiming to secure a place in the national team for longer formats of the game.

Speaking to Sportstar, Uthappa said, "It was disappointing because my whole intent from 2012, once I started getting better as far as my mental health was concerned, was that I found my passion for the game again. For four or five years, I lost my passion and was playing the game for the wrong reasons."

"Once I found my passion back, I restructured my batting completely," Robin Uthappa continued. "It took me two or three years to do that. The pursuit was the Test cap and close any gap that would impede me in that pursuit. I became very consistent, but my aggressive flare went out because of my technique."

He also emphasized that although he made occasional appearances in the Indian team, he did not have a consistent opportunity to play.

"When the 2015 World Cup came around, I had a lean patch after the 2014 IPL. I went to Australia with the India A side as a captain. I didn't perform at all. That pushed me back in the pecking order again. I again went back and scored a lot of runs in domestic cricket. I made comebacks, but those weren't long-drawn because I came back as a replacement," he said.

Robin Uthappa has an impressive cricket career, having played 46 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 13 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India. During his time on the field, he accumulated a remarkable total of 934 runs in ODIs and 249 runs in T20Is. Notably, Uthappa was a valuable member of the victorious Indian team that clinched the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Robin Uthappa disclosed that he had engaged in discussions with former captain MS Dhoni regarding additional measures he could undertake to secure a spot in the 2015 World Cup squad.

"I had a conversation with MS Dhoni about my chances. I asked him, What would it take for me? He said I was performing and doing everything that I could. He told me that I needed to understand that I was pecked against Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. He told me that the advantage that Shikhar had over me was that he was a left-hander."