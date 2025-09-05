Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features

Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'

'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'

India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch pic

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 WC?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

Mishra, who retired after a 25-year career, expressed his frustration with his start-and-stop international career, where he often found himself in and out of the team. He played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India between 2003 and 2017.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 05:07 PM IST

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a candid revelation following his retirement from all forms of cricket, veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about the frustrations of a start-and-stop career and the role of "captain's favourites" in team selection. Mishra, who played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India, often found himself fighting for a spot in the team due to stiff competition from spin legends like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, and later from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking to PTI after drawing curtains on his illustrious career, Mishra said, "It was a very disappointing thing. Sometimes you're in the team, sometimes you're out. Sometimes you get a chance in the playing eleven, sometimes you don't. Of course, it's frustrating, and I was frustrated many times, no doubt."

He further added, "Some players are captain's favourites. But that doesn't matter much. You just have to prove yourself whenever you get a chance. As I said, these things don't matter. Sometimes a player who performs better than you is liked more, but when you start performing, it all changes."

Despite the challenges, the 42-year-old expressed that he has no regrets. He believes that his dedication and hard work paid off, and he is proud of his achievements. "I've played cricket for 25 years across three decades with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, under leaders like MS Dhoni, and with current stars like Rohit Sharma. Now that I'm slowly stepping away, it's emotional, of course. Cricket gave me everything—respect, identity, and purpose," he said.

Mishra also highlighted his career-changing moment, which came in the form of a hat-trick in the 2008 IPL. He credited that performance with helping him get back into the Indian team after a long absence.

"I'd say the defining moment was the hat-trick I took in the 2008 IPL, where I also took five wickets in the match. From there, I made a comeback to the Indian team. Before that, I was consistently performing well in domestic cricket, taking 35-45 wickets every season, but I couldn't get back into the national team. That IPL hat-trick changed things for me," he said.

Mishra ended his international career with a total of 156 wickets in 68 matches across all formats. He is also the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in the IPL. He concluded by saying that while not everyone gets a grand farewell, he is content with the love of the fans and the respect of his peers, which he considers his biggest achievement.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, format, live streaming and telecast - All you need to know

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his...
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
What is 'halal township'? Why row over housing project with 'halal environment?
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE