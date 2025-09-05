'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

Mishra, who retired after a 25-year career, expressed his frustration with his start-and-stop international career, where he often found himself in and out of the team. He played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India between 2003 and 2017.

In a candid revelation following his retirement from all forms of cricket, veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about the frustrations of a start-and-stop career and the role of "captain's favourites" in team selection. Mishra, who played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India, often found himself fighting for a spot in the team due to stiff competition from spin legends like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, and later from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Speaking to PTI after drawing curtains on his illustrious career, Mishra said, "It was a very disappointing thing. Sometimes you're in the team, sometimes you're out. Sometimes you get a chance in the playing eleven, sometimes you don't. Of course, it's frustrating, and I was frustrated many times, no doubt."

He further added, "Some players are captain's favourites. But that doesn't matter much. You just have to prove yourself whenever you get a chance. As I said, these things don't matter. Sometimes a player who performs better than you is liked more, but when you start performing, it all changes."

Despite the challenges, the 42-year-old expressed that he has no regrets. He believes that his dedication and hard work paid off, and he is proud of his achievements. "I've played cricket for 25 years across three decades with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, under leaders like MS Dhoni, and with current stars like Rohit Sharma. Now that I'm slowly stepping away, it's emotional, of course. Cricket gave me everything—respect, identity, and purpose," he said.

Mishra also highlighted his career-changing moment, which came in the form of a hat-trick in the 2008 IPL. He credited that performance with helping him get back into the Indian team after a long absence.

"I'd say the defining moment was the hat-trick I took in the 2008 IPL, where I also took five wickets in the match. From there, I made a comeback to the Indian team. Before that, I was consistently performing well in domestic cricket, taking 35-45 wickets every season, but I couldn't get back into the national team. That IPL hat-trick changed things for me," he said.

Mishra ended his international career with a total of 156 wickets in 68 matches across all formats. He is also the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in the IPL. He concluded by saying that while not everyone gets a grand farewell, he is content with the love of the fans and the respect of his peers, which he considers his biggest achievement.

