'It was an honour': BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad passes the baton to Sunil Joshi

Outgoing Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector MSK Prasad has thanked his colleagues on Thursday (March 5) for their work and commitment during his reign.

"My best wishes to Sunil, Harvinder. I hope they will have a successful tenure. For me it was an honour being the chairman of the Indian selection committee," Prasad was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

"Me and my committee tried our best and I wish to thank the BCCI and my colleagues in the panel for this honour," he added.

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday (March 4) appointed former Team India spinner Sunil Joshi as Prasad's replacement.

Speaking about India's transition period from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, MSK said: "We took taken some important measures and the most satisfying was the transition we had in the team from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli. It was a smooth changeover."

Also read Australia beat South Africa to set up title clash with India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

"I am also happy to express that we have developed enough bench strength across all formats. It's up to the players to showcase their talent and bring glory to Indian cricket," he added.

The 44-year-old during his 4 years stay as the head of selection faced a lot of stick from the fans and was criticized for dropping and bringing in some players.

However, Prasad wasn't too bothered with those bold moves and claimed that the selectors should have a say in team selection on tour.

"I would not like to be critical on anything except one factor in the Lodha reforms. From the South Africa tour (early 2018), the selector on call on overseas tours does not have a say in the touring selection committee."

"It was there previously. The best thing would be to have the selector in the touring committee. Because he would bring a dispassionate view in the selection of the playing XI."