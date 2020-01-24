'It was an amazing experience': Shreyas Iyer opens up about his match-winning knock during NZ vs IND 1st T20I

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer has expressed his delight over his match-winning knock against New Zealand during Men In Blue's 6-wicket win at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (January 24).

Iyer played a surging uneaten innings of 58 runs off just 29 deliveries.

During the post-match ceremony, the Mumbai batter also picked up the Man-of-the-Match award for his top-notch hitting.

“It's amazing coming overseas and it's a really good feeling to win the game and being not out," Iyer said.

"We had lost two quick wickets and it was really important to build a partnership. We knew the ground is short and we could cover the run rate at any time."

"It was an amazing experience, this is my first time at Eden Park, looking forward to the same crowd and the same support again for the next game,” he added.

With this win, the 'Men In Blue' have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

In chase of a target score of 204, India lost its start opener Rohit Sharma (7) in the second over of the match with Mitchell Santner provided his side with an early breakthrough.

However, skipper Virat Kohli came in and formed a formidable partnership with KL Rahul and crossed the 100-run mark in just the ninth over.

The duo knitted together a serging partnership of 99 runs before Rahul was sent back to the dressing room in the 10th over for 56 runs.

Just moments after that, Blair Tickner dismissed the Indian skipper on 45, reducing the Men In Blue to 121/3.

Shivam Dube came up the order and failed to deliver with the bat and added just 13 runs to the score.

Ultimately, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey formed a formidable partnership for the sixth wickets and guided India to victory with 6 balls to spare.

The second T20I match of the series between the two sides is scheduled to take place on Sunday (January 26).