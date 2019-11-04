'It was a phenomenal effort': Jimmy Neesham lauds New Zealand's World Cup final performance against England

After coming close to touching distance from actually lifting the ICC World Cup 2019 trophy against England in the final earlier this year, Kiwi allrounder Jimmy Neesham finally returned to the team for the first time since.

During his time away from the national side, Jimmy took part in the Canada and Caribbean T20 leagues to keep him in the right form.

On his comeback into the New Zealand squad, Neesham played a powerful knock of 42 runs during the Black Caps' 21-run win in the second T20I against England on Sunday at Westpac Stadium.

"I was almost thankful in the end not to be over there (the next tour in Sri Lanka) because I don't know how those Test guys got back into it so quickly," Neesham told Stuff.co.nz.

"That World Cup will always be part of the fabric of my career but it's certainly not something I'm hoping defines my career. Don't think it's about getting over it, it's just accepting it," Neesham added.

"Obviously playing England again so soon brings up those questions again. And, really, it was a phenomenal effort in that tournament, you can still be proud of the efforts of all the guys on the field. That's what counts and we'll draw a line and go on."

For now, Neesham is trying to ensure selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which means he will be looking to pin down his role as the finisher in the national side.

"I want to play every game I can for New Zealand. I just ticked over 29 and I'm at the stage of my career where I feel like I've started to get things together."

"When you try to hit at the death at T20 you don't want to leave guys like Tim Southee and Mitch Santner to do the lion's share of the work in the last 2-3 overs," he said.

"We talked about trying to bridge that gap. It was difficult to hit classical boundaries along the ground, on that ground, and it was just about picking a moment and a bowler to pull the trigger."