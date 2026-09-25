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'It was a great experience': Joe Root relives Sachin Tendulkar’s 2002 knock while chasing his record

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'It was a great experience': Joe Root relives Sachin Tendulkar’s 2002 knock while chasing his record

Joe Root reflects on Sachin Tendulkar’s memorable 2002 knock as the England star continues his pursuit of the Indian legend’s Test run record. Root recalled the experience of witnessing Tendulkar’s brilliance and explained what it means to chase one of cricket’s most iconic records.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

'It was a great experience': Joe Root relives Sachin Tendulkar’s 2002 knock while chasing his record
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Joe Root was just 11 when he first walked into Headingley to watch India’s Test team play. Back in 2002, heavyweights like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag filled the Indian lineup. The pitch was lively, and when Ganguly won the toss and chose to bat, the English commentators couldn't believe it. But India ended up piling on a massive 628 for 8 declared. Centuries flowed from Tendulkar (193), Ganguly (128), and Dravid (148). India then wrapped up the match by an innings and 46 runs.

On the second day, light faded as the evening closed in, but the umpires let play continue. Tendulkar and Ganguly thrashed the English bowling. Geoffrey Boycott, in the commentary box, described it as “murder in the dark”—a nice nod to Margaret Atwood’s novel.

Now, years later, Root looks back on that day. “India won the toss and batted first, and I watched one wicket all day. ‘It was Rahul Dravid (148) and Sourav Ganguly (128) who got a boatload of runs, and that’s one where Sachin got, I don’t know how much," he told Daily Mail.

"It was a tough toil for the England bowlers, but that was my first experience of coming here with a local cricket club. It was with Rotherham Town, actually. And they took the Under 11s out to watch the game, and it was a great experience,” he said.

A lot’s changed in 24 years. Now, Root is chasing down Tendulkar’s record as the highest run-getter in Test cricket—he’s just 1,643 runs short. Root, another Yorkshire regular just like Tendulkar once was, turns 36 in December. With his fitness and appetite for runs, you’d be hard-pressed to bet against him breaking the record.

Root made a point to thank his former batting coach, Matthew Sharp, who guided him from ages 12 to 21. “Huge role (Sharp played). He got hold of me when I was about 12 years old until 21, and very impressionable years of your playing career and of your life in general and having good people, good mentors, is so important.

"He was excellent for me. Very good technical coach, but also had a really good way in understanding of me as a person. He would be very patient at times. He understood the challenges that I was going to face. I was always very small for my age, and him being very aware of that, and at some point I grew up, my body would catch up with where I wanted to be as a player.

“I can't thank him enough for the input that he had just managing me as, you know, not getting too emotional, understanding what was gonna be really important further down the line, just looking ahead at how can we get ahead of other players at a young age so that when physically you catch up with everyone else, you're in a really good position.”

Also read| Did India influence the umpire vs Japan? Ex-star admits his own blunder over controversial wide call

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