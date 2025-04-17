Starc ended the game with figures of 1/36 and earned the Player of the Match award for his exceptional bowling during the death overs and the super over.

Mitchell Starc's outstanding performance in the 20th over led the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match to its first super over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This marked DC's fifth win in six matches. Starc reflected on his final over, emphasizing his precise execution and the role of luck in the game. He also noted the surprising batting order chosen by RR for the super over and expressed his contentment with his team's capability to successfully chase the target, even after a no-ball incident.

"(On the final over) Just backed my execution, running in with a clear plan. Sometimes it comes off; a bit of luck goes a long way. It was a fantastic game, happy to get on the right side. I've played long enough for everyone to know what I'd do, but if I execute, then I know I'll get by. A bit of luck goes a long way. (On RR's choice of batters for the Super Over) It was a bit of a surprise to see left-handers come in with my angle as the ball was tailing back in. Got one wrong there with the side line no-ball, but we had the batting depth then to chase that down," Mitchell Starc said in the post-match presentation.

He also praised the team's atmosphere, highlighting the excellent balance of young vitality and seasoned expertise. He acknowledged the valuable experience that Stubbs and KL Rahul bring to the table, commended Kuldeep Yadav's performance, and nodded to Axar Patel's leadership.

"(On team atmosphere) Good mix of youth and experience here. Axar is leading us well. Kuldeep has been fantastic. Stubbs and KL are very experienced as well. We are having a lot of fun, success helps that as well," he added.

RR needed nine runs in the final over, and Starc delivered an impressive performance, conceding just eight runs. This meant the match headed into a super over. In that super over, RR managed to score 11 runs, setting a target of 12 runs for DC. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs stepped up to bat for DC, while Sandeep Sharma took the mound for RR. They wrapped up the match in just four balls.

Starc ended the game with figures of 1/36 and earned the Player of the Match award for his exceptional bowling during the death overs and the super over.

